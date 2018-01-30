Major company heads hope to heal healthcare with new insurance product

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and Chase Bank are teaming up to break into the health insurance business.

Right now the product doesn't have a name but the owners seem to think it will make things a little better for families across the country. It's supposed to be free from profit-making incentives and constraints. We`ll see how long that lasts.

You don’t want to get too excited just yet. As for now... The product will only be available for the each company`s employees. So, that`s about 840,000 people who will get to be test dummies.

Warren Buffett says the idea behind this plan is to reduce the impact that ballooning healthcare costs have on the economy. Let's just say this is a good start.

For now, we just have to wait and see if they've found the cure for america's healthcare disease.