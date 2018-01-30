Majic Mic: Concert Tours to watch out for in 2018!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- A new year means a fresh new season of concert tours. So if you like concerts as much as we do then you should be excited to hear about the most anticipated concert tours in 2018.

For instance, one of last year’s biggest R&B artist is expected to announce a tour. Her name is SZA. Now, she hasn’t announced anything official yet but we hear its coming.

Next, if you’re nostalgic for 90’s grunge, 2018 is going to be awesome for you. The legendary Pearl Jam is going back on the road! They have announced dates in South America and Europe; the United States could be next. Additionally, one of the biggest bands ever announced the U.S. and Canada dates this year which run from early May through June. Of course, we could only be talking about U2!

Other artists, we are anticipating to tour in this year include Tyler, the Creator, Robert Plant, D’ Angelo and Texas native Travis Scott. Taylor Swift is also hitting on the road for her highly anticipated Reputation tour which kicks off in May and runs through October.

Now, don’t get it twisted, all of these tours sounds great, but the one we’re looking forward to the most is a guy who hasn’t toured since 2014. He has a new album so it makes sense that he wants to hit the road. We’re talking about the one and only Eminem! Dates have yet to be released but we’re eagerly keeping an eye on social media for the tour to drop.

Hey, maybe we’ll see you there!