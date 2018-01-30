Know the men who robbed a Dallas mailman? $25,000 reward is being offered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Do you recognize the two in this video? Probably not. But if you do, $25,000 in reward money could be yours!

Authorities are trying to find the two men who robbed a united states postal service mailman.

Here`s how investigators say it happened: Two men ran up to the the poor guy, one whipped out a gun while the other snatched mail and other belongings from the guy. Then ran off from a neighborhood in Oak Cliff, on Falls Drive.

Now, we`ve heard all about the package nabbers stealing boxes off porches. But, apparently that isn`t cutting it anymore and criminals are getting bold! It`s already a tough job delivering mail.

You see, because they are federal employees... if you rob one, you can get locked up for 10 years. And if you do it with a gun, 25 years!

Investigators say most people don`t take that big of a risk, but these two did. And if you don`t recognize their feet there`s a little bit more to go on.

Both are black men in their 20`s somewhere between 5`6 and 5`10. One of them has a cross tattooed under his right eye.

Do you know someone like that? $25,000 is on the line.

A representative from USPS says, “The safety of USPS employees and customers’ mail is of the utmost importance to the US Postal Inspection Service,” said Thomas L. Noyes, Inspector in Charge of the Fort Worth Division. “Use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of this crime exposes the suspects to up to 25 years in prison. Postal Inspectors will ensure this offense is investigated and the perpetrators are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Robbery of a USPS employee is a violation under Title 18, United States Code, Section 2114, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Use of a dangerous weapon, such as a gun, increases the potential penalty to up to 25 years imprisonment.

Anyone with information regarding this attempted armed robbery should call 817-359-2814 or 1-877-876-2455 (select Postal Emergency). All information will be kept strictly confidential.

The USPS asked us to share the information in Spanish.

El Servicio de Inspección Postal de los Estados Unidos ofrece una RECOMPENSA de hasta $25,000 por información que conduzca al arresto y convicción de sospechosos involucrados en el robo a mano armada de un cartero. El Jueves, 7 de Diciembre de 2017, aproximadamente a la 1:40 pm, un cartero de USPS fue robado a punta de pistol cerca de Falls Drive y Andrews Street, Dallas, Texas 75211. Los sospechosos fueron descritos como:

No tome ninuga medida para apprehender a estos sospechosos.

Si tiene información sobre este incidente, comuniquese con:

el Inspector Fobbs al 817-359-2814, o el Servicio de Inspección Postal al 1-877-876-2455 (seleccione emergencia)