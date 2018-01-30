× Gas leak leads to Arlington fire

ARLINGTON–If you saw smoke in Arlington, Tuesday, it’s likely it came from a fire that was sparked by a gas leak.

It happened in the 800 block of North Collins Street.

“A boring contractor, drilling, hit a four-inch gas line with a boring truck,” Lt. Mike Joiner of the Arlington Fire Department said. “It impacted the line which ignited the gas, which involved the truck.

As far as why it happened, it’s not clear yet.

“What we’re hearing is they were boring to put in a light pole or sign,” Joiner said. We don’t know the exact cause yet.”