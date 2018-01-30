Fort Worth wants you saving water in 2018!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FT WORTH, TX — Fort Worth wants you to cut down on the shower time in 2018, and save a little water in the process. And they're even giving you a little freebie to help time out those showers.

“Our timers that we’re giving away are five minute shower timers and they are to help people save water in their homes,” said Fort Worth Water Conservation Specialist Jillian North. “We are actually giving them away at nine different locations around Fort Worth at local community centers.”

And those extra minutes spent rinsing can mean dozens of gallons of wasted water!

“Five minutes will only use about ten gallons of water, so if you’re only taking a five minute shower then you’re really conserving a whole lot.” North said.

Well the water department is raising the stakes to lower your water usage. Take a selfie with your shower timer with #FWWaterNewYear and you could win a special efficient shower head.

Listen we know what you're thinking: it's a selfie with a shower timer, not a shower selfie! So please keep your clothes on!

“Don’t send us selfies in the shower, keep it PG,” North laughed. “Make sure that you are just showing the shower timer, that you picked one up and then let us know how to contact you.”

So time those showers and save some H20. It's a lesson so basic, Sesame Street taught it to us.