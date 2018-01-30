Fort Worth car burglar caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Fort Worth police need your help to catch this person, who's been breaking into cars.

You can see in the video, the guy broke into a truck and took off with items that were sitting in the back seat. The break-in happened just after midnight Monday in the 2000 block of Holstein Way in far north Fort Worth.

Police say the suspect was wearing a sweatshirt with the words 'A DAY TO REMEMBER' on the front and may have been wearing gauge earrings. If you know this man, call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4698.

And remember! Don't EVER leave valuables -- or anything that could be mistaken for valuables -- in plain sight inside your car.