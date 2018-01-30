Clinton campaign chief advised firing of aid accused of harassment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New accusations that Hillary Clinton overruled a recommendation that she fire a top campaign aide over sexual harassment allegations.

Patti Solis Doyle, who was Clinton's campaign manager in 2008, said when she tried to fire the aide, then senator Clinton decided instead to dock several weeks pay and make him undergo counseling.

Clinton tweeted about news of the scandal after it was revealed Friday, saying she was dismayed when it occurred, but was heartened the woman came forward and had her concerns taken seriously. Adding that she called her to let her know how proud she was of her.

Former campaign manager Doyle isn't happy with that response.

"I was disappointed by that tweet, that response," Doyle said. "It was a wrong call. I wish she had said it was a wrong call. I wish she had said, you know, having to do it over, I would have fired him. I think that's actually true. I believe that she thinks that if I had to do it over again, I would fire him. "

The man accused was Burns Strider, who was Clinton's Senior Faith Adviser.