76 undocumented immigrants found in tractor trailer near Laredo

LAREDO - US Border Patrol agents found a tractor trailer filled with 76 undocumented immigrants. It happened at a check point on US 83 near Laredo.

The driver, a US citizen, was arrested. Inside the trailer, 76 people -- including 13 children who were without their parents.

Border Patrol says the people are from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. The people were said to be in good health, although agents say using tractor trailers is a dangerous smuggling method that is on the rise.

It's not yet clear what will happen to the people.