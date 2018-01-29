Video shows moments before Garland apartment fire broke out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARLAND--We told you about the fire at the Saturn Square apartment complex in Garland that happened Sunday.

Now the Garland Fire Department has released video of what went down before the blaze.

In the far right portion of the screen, it shows what looks like a window being blown out followed by smoke.

Seconds later a man runs from the building, gets in his car and leaves.

Witnesses say a man was seen crawling through a window of one of the apartments.

Cops later arrested 229-year-oldAbdulsatar Abdulrahman who's being charged with felony arson.

Eight units were burned out but no one was injured.