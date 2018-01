Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An underground tunnel has been discovered in El Paso that goes under the Texas/Mexican border.

Agents found the tunnel when a road under construction caved in. That lead to the discovery of the tunnel that started under the international border.

Border Patrol agents found a tunnel near downtown El Paso last Thursday.

The tunnel is 25 yards long and was found on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande.

There's an investigation underway and it's not clear how recently the tunnel has been used.