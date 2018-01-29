Tom Hanks to play Mr. Rogers in ‘You Are My Friend’

Tom Hanks is making all of us his neighbor! The actor is set to play the beloved children’s television personality Mr. Rogers in the biopic You Are My Friend, according to hollywoodreporter.com.

Diary of a Teenage Girl‘s Marielle Heller will direct the movie, which starts production in September. The story surrounds the real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and Tom Junod, a cynical journalist whose life was transformed after being assigned to write a piece on Rogers, the children’s advocate who created Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.

It is finally happening, and in the best of ways: a movie, very loosely based on the article I wrote for @Esquire 20 years ago, with Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers, two innovative screenwriters from "Transparency" scripting, and Marielle Heller directing. Well-timed, for this moment. https://t.co/JWsOCmL6XB — Tom Junod (@TomJunod) January 29, 2018

Fred Rogers famously championed public television in 1969, testifying before a Senate subcommittee to defend a proposed $20 million in federal funding for non-profit Public Broadcasting — as the funding was at risk of being cut in half. Watch Mr. Rogers’ words transform a senator’s brash demeanor into one of admiration. Funding was not cut that day, neighbors. No, sir.

While you’re waiting for the Tom Hanks dramatic version of history, you can stroll down memory lane of great childhood lessons with Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, a documentary chronicling Rogers’ 30-year career in educational television. It’s set for release in theaters in June.

Mr. Rogers Neighborhood was produced and ran from 1967 – 2001. Fred Rogers died of stomach cancer in 2003. He was 74. ♥️