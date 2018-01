Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ITALY, Texas--There's good news about the15-year-old who was shot last week at Italy High School. She's been released from the hospital.

Italy ISD released a statement saying, "The family is optimistic and excited about her recovery. They have asked for the community to continue praying for her, the school and the community."

A 16-year-old boy faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon