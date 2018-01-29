Strava App might be revealing top secret locations through map feature

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN FRANCISCO -- Still on that fitness resolution you made January 1?

Well, if you are and you're using the fitness app, Strava, to help get you moving, you'll definitely be going places-- TOP SECRET military places.

Strava is catching heat for their "global heat map" feature. Apparently, it reveals runners' and cyclists' routes using Fitbit, GPS, and other tracking data.

The problem is: when members of the military work out, especially in large groups, by default the app creates maps in training bases or remote locations that anyone can see.

So, as you can imagine, there's a major concern that Strava's info is letting everyone in on secret patrol routes or where troops are deployed. A few users of the app made that concern a reality when they tweeted how they've been able to spot U.S. bases through Strava's GPS points.

In response to the app's concern, the Defense Department says it takes "matters like these very seriously and is reviewing the situation to determine if any additional training or guidance is required."

Or they could go with Strava's suggestion and just turn off the heat map feature by going into their user settings.