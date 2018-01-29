Richardson Police needs your help finding this “Office Creeper”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHARDSON, TX -- Watch out! There's an office creeper on the loose!

At least, that's what Richardson P.D. is calling this woman, after they say she allegedly snatched a wallet and went on a good ole' shopping spree!

"On January 23, we took a report from a worker at an office building here in Richardson who had a wallet stolen while she was at work," Mike Wieczorek from the Richardson Police Department said.

Admittedly, her nickname "Office Creeper" has a nice ring to it. "'Office Creeper' is kind of a common term that's used for these types of offenses where you have somebody come in from the public go into private closed areas in office buildings and try to blend in," Wieczorek said.

But she didn't just go to one store. The creeper hit up several, including a Target, a Chick-fil-A, Nordstrom's, and topped it off with a trip to top off her gas!

Now, police are on the lookout for the credit card thief so they can give her a warm and happy talkin' to...in jail. Free of charge.