Majic Mic: New music in 2018

DALLAS -- It`s a new year with new opportunities and most importantly, new music!

Rolling Stone recently released their most anticipated albums of 2018 and there`s something for everyone on this list.

The man who brought Sexy Back in 2006 is doing it again. He’s about to drop his fifth studio album, Man of the Woods. You may have heard the single Filthy; the video is pretty fresh too.

Next up, this artist is consistently featured on some of the hottest songs. She hasn`t released a full-length album since 2014 but that`s about to change. Nicki Minaj said her fourth studio album is everything in her life coming full circle and she`s ready to share all the details with us. Release date and title TBA.

Phife Dawg, from the legendary hip-hop group, A Tribe Called Quest, recorded plenty of music before his untimely passing in March 2016. A Posthumous Album, Forever, was scheduled for release early this year. Although two singles have dropped, no word yet on the full album.

One of our all-time favs, Madonna, has been concentrating on being a mom but in a recent interview, she said she`s coming back, baby! So look forward to new, hotness from her!

Kayne West just welcomed a new baby girl and according to his team, new music is on the way.

Ariana Grande, Frank Ocean, Bruce Springsteen, Selena Gomez have all been in the lab cooking up something amazing for 2018 and we are ready to be served!