How to see the 2018 Super Blood Moon in North Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHARDSON — Better set your alarms early Wednesday morning and get ready to look up! We’re in line for a pretty rare celestial event: a super moon eclipse.

“A super blood moon happens about five times a century where we can see it from where we are,” said Dr. Mary Urquhart, a planetary scientist at UT Dallas. “So we’re actually really lucky to be in the western part of the United States, kind of central to the west, so we can actually see the total lunar eclipse.”

It’s the perfect mashup with the full moon on its closest orbit to earth, and earth’s shadow covering up the face of the moon. And you won’t see it again for 15 more years.

“It won’t be ’til 2033 until the entire United States will get to see a super blood moon, or a super blood moon that’s also an eclipse,” explained Dr. Urquhart.

So here’s the game plan for the DFW area: the partial eclipse kicks in at 5:48 AM, the total eclipse hits at 6:53 on the dot. Be looking towards the western horizon to find the moon, but be quick, because the moon sets at 7:20.

Oh, and just in case we had to mention: no, the super blood moon is not some harbinger of doom and the end of the world.

“If we didn’t know what causes it we might well think that the world was ending,” Urquhart said. “But we absolutely know it and it makes it a wonderful phenomenon for us all to be able to see.”

So get up and at ‘em Wednesday morning and take in the space sight. Sure it may be a little early, but at least you don’t have to buy special glasses to see this eclipse!