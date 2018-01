Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Here's one for the record books. Police outside of Houston say a witness stopped a drunk driver from running away after a fatal hit and run.

It happened in Pasadena. Police say the driver tried to run off after the accident, but a witness ran after him, caught him, and held him down till police got there.

The driver was allegedly going about 80 MPH in a 30 MPH zone.

He's been charged with failure to stop and render aid and DWI.