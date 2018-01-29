Dr. Pepper and Keurig announces merger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A beverage merger is in the works with two big companies.

Coffee giant Keurig Green Mountain announced that it plans to merge with the Dr. Pepper-Snapple Group on Monday.

The nearly $19B deal would create a beverage powerhouse covering coffee, soda and more.

keurig makes brewing machines, as well as single-serve coffee and beverage cups. Dr. Pepper-Snapple's brands include R.C. Cola, 7-Up and A&W root beer.

Pending approval by shareholders and regulators, the deal is expected to close by June 30.