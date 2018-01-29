Dallas ranked best city for Amazon’s second headquarters, here are the things Wall Street Journal didn’t consider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- Nearly 450 items are ordered from amazon every second of every day.

That`s insane.

But, you know what`s logical? Dallas getting the second amazon headquarters.

The Wall Street Journal says Dallas would be the best place for it. The journal rated cities based on what Amazon says it wants.

A metro area with more than a million people. Check. A business friendly environment. Check. A place where it can attract and keep tech talent. Also check.

But, there are some other things Dallas has to offer that the Wall Street Journal didn`t take into account.

We`ve got plenty of bikes to ride. Heck, Amazon delivery drivers could use them for speedy deliveries.

Porch pirates in Dallas are sweet enough to turn themselves in! Case and point, this model bartender.

And at the end of the day, Amazon or no Amazon, Dallas is a great city.

The weather, the food, two airports. Can the other cities we're up against say the same?

Yeah, $5 billion and 50,000 jobs would be great, but Mayor Rawlings doesn't seem to be salty if Dallas doesn't get it. He says it's great that a national newspaper is noticing the city's strengths. He says, “Once again, The Wall Street Journal put the Dallas region in the top tier of cities bidding for Amazon HQ2. Of the 20 remaining cities, we’re at the top of the list because of our tremendous tech labor force, low cost of living and cost of doing business. It’s great when our strengths are recognized by a national newspaper.”