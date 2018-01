Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARLAND - An arson investigation underway this morning after an apartment fire in Garland.

The fire started Sunday morning at Saturn Square Apartments around 10:30a.

Eight units were burned out, but no one was injured.

Police say a man was seen crawling through a window of the Garland apartment Sunday morning. Two minutes later, the fire was called in.

Police arrested a 29-year-old man named Abdulsatar Abdulrahman. He is being charged with felony arson.

