Kidd’s Kids hosts Mardi Gras themed fundraiser for teens

DALLAS, TX -- If you're from DFW, then you've probably heard a thing or two about Kidd's Kids.

It's a mission started by radio personality Kidd Kraddick, that sends young disabled or terminally ill children on their dream trip to Disney World. Now, Kidd's daughter, Caroline Kraddick has the reigns and is making some new and improved changes, and it all starts with a fundraiser.

"She's done a beautiful job with it and decided to put her own spin on it. So shes added the teen trip because until now, Kidd's Kids has only been for children ages 5-12. So now teenagers who also have life altering conditions, they can enjoy the benefits of everything that Florida has to offer, including Disney World, including Universal," Kidd Kraddick Morning Show Host, Kellie Rasberry said.

"What this trip does is puts these smiles on faces," Melissa Rycroft from Morning Dose explained. "They don't have to worry about anything the entire time that they're there and it allows them a chance to live kind of free of worry, which they're never allowed to do."

Singer Dalton Rapattoni chimed in with, "It's all about the kids, we're hoping to raise a good chunk of change to get these kids going to Disney World, so its going to be a really fun time for them."

When you can raise money and party like it's Mardi Gras, laissez les bon temps rouler!