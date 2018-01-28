Garland apartment fire may have been arson

GARLAND — A man was seen crawling through the window of a Garland apartment Sunday morning. Two minutes later, a fire was reported.

Coincidence?

They’re not so sure.

Eight units at Garland’s Saturn Square Apartments went up in flames around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. No one was injured, but it took Garland Fire Department five engines and three trucks to put out the two-alarm blaze.

Now, it’s the Garland Police Department saying they were called to the apartment at 10:28 a.m. because of a man crawling through a window in that same unit.

Investigators are still investigating whether or not this is an arson event.

The fire is now under control.