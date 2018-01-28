Colonel Sanders is a lady, and she looks like Reba McEntire!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISVILLE, KY -- It's Reba! Or is it?

"All right, stop, stop. I can't do this," Reba McEntire says, ripping off her signature auburn locks to show a short, gray patch of hair in her new Kentucky Fried Chicken commercial. "I thought if I dressed up like a country music legend, it would help KFC sell my delicious new Smoky Mountain Barbecue."

Yep, Fancy is no longer her name. Starting this week, this country music legend has changed her tune.

"I'm Colonel Sanders, the same as always..." she sings in her special twang, tongue-in-cheek trying to convince the audience it's not really Reba.

For the first time, KFC's Colonel Harland Sanders is being played by a woman, whether she admits it or not.

"I swear I'm not a famous woman..." she sings on.

And while a few internet bozos are taking offense to a commercial for barbecue chicken, saying things like the Colonel's "turning over in his grave"...

The REAL Colonel Sanders is turning over in his grave right now. What a ridiculous joke this is. — GoPackGo (@NoahMOJ) January 26, 2018

Or apologizing "for what we've become"...

Dear colonel sanders.. I am truly sorry for what we have become — Ruben Cazessus (@BEBESQUARES) January 26, 2018

The rest of us realize a Colonel can be a man or a woman, whether in the military or hawking Smoky Mountain Barbecue.

Reba says she just wanted a chance to play a role she's always loved. Hey, if the likes of Darrell Hammond, Rob Lowe, Norm McDonald, and Rob Riggle can say those magic words, why can't the queen of country?

As she says, "It's finger lickin' good!"