You read this right: Nose hair trimmer causes bomb scare at DFW airport

DALLAS- The DFW airport bomb squad got into some action this morning because of a vibrating mystery bag, and it looks like we may have dodged tragedy...by a hair.

"I was escorted back over here, and I've hanging around since about 10:30 while the bomb squad worked over my bag," Ryan Rourke said. "It turns out that the vibrating was a nose hair clipper that I had forgotten I'd even put in there."

Guess sometimes this is the price you pay for wanting to look nice!

Rourke left his bag on the carousel while walking a friend to her connecting flight at a different terminal.

They were just hanging in the Admiral's Club when he got the emergency call that someone heard a vibration coming from his lonely bag and freaked out.

Maybe we can take this as a learning opportunity to think twice about vibrating items we're flying with.

"I explained everything that was in there," Rouke said. "I have a bluetooth radio speaker, and I figured it was that, but it wasn't I don't even know how they heard it."

Aside from them ripping up Rourke's luggage, everything is back to normal, but man...that must be a pretty bomb nose hair trimmer to get all of this attention!

