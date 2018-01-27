Ofo and LimeBike respond to City of Dallas ultimatum in VERY different ways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, TX -- Another day, another bike fiasco.

The City of Dallas was clear: clean up your mess, or they'll do it for you.

"There are going to have to be some rules about this. This is kind of a little bit out of control," Mayor Mike Rawlings said.

Well, the message was heard loud and proud, by some at least! LimeBike came back with a "sir yes sir!" In their response, they said they would:

Increase the size of Dallas operations team. Stop adding new bikes and just keep the ones that are on the ground. Make sure bikes are better spread throughout the city.

They've also released instructional videos on how to lime responsibly by paying homage to the Matrix.

The same can't be said for LimeBike's competitor: Ofo. Instead of vowing to fix the problem, they placed blame on the other bike-share companies! Their response said, "We confess that the behavior of some of our fellow operators worries us deeply and tarnishes the reputation of the industry."

Ofo's blame game is a bit ironic, considering whenever we sent out cameras to capture the bike apocalypse, Ofo's bikes are always the ones knocked over.

"I think companies need to be respectful of us as citizens of Dallas and clean up the mess," a local Dallas man said.

But LimeBike knows what's up, and have a few words for all the rule-breakers out there from their Matrix video, "He knows the rules, now so do you. We'll be watching."

So please Ofo, LimeBike, and everyone else, can you do something about this?