Dirk Nowitzki reacts to Mavericks fan’s wisdom tooth video

DALLAS, TX — Anesthesia and a camera: a hilarious combination!

UNT senior Dianne Garcia from Garland felt the power of both when she posted this video of her after getting her wisdom teeth removed, and there was only one thing on her mind: her love for Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks!

All that Dirk talk wasn’t for nothing! The Mavericks took notice and posted a video of Dirk and J.J. Barea reacting to her confession!

She even threw in a little support for Barea after Washington Wizards point guard, John Wall, called him a “little midget” after they were beat by the Mavs. In the video, Dianne says, “He’s not a midget, and even if he is, he still plays. F*** him, I got you Barea.”

Now the only question is: will Dirk make Dianne’s dreams come true and sign her jersey? Fingers crossed!