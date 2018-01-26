White House asks to borrow Van Gogh painting, offered golden toilet instead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY -- Forget the porcelain throne, the golden throne is where it's at!

Let us explain: the White House sent an email to the Guggenheim Museum in New York asking if they could borrow Vincent Van Gogh's 1888 masterpiece "Landscape With Snow" to put into Trump and Melania's private living quarters.

For those unfamiliar, asking to borrow art to decorate the White House is a fairly common practice, but this time around, the plans were quickly flushed down the toilet when the curator of the museum sent a reply back saying "no can do" and offered up this golden crapper instead.

Before you ask, yes, the 18-karat gold toilet is fully-functional. It's part of an exhibit at the Guggenheim that let's museumgoers use the potty just like any other, sometimes they even wait in line for hours just to get a chance at setting their cheeks on the artwork.

The masterpiece was made by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan and is called "America."

The Guggenheim curator, Nancy Spector, wrote in the email responding to the White House, "It is, of course, extremely fragile, but we would provide all the instructions for its installation and care."

Unfortunately, it wasn't in the cards for the golden toilet to grace a restroom in the President's Palace, and the White House declined the piece.

Even though the world knows how much Trump loves his gold accents, it seems even this golden throne wasn't good enough to have it's own oval office.