Shifting Gears: LimeBike pledges to help clean up Dallas

DALLAS--The city was loud and clear: we are drowning in rental bikes and it's out of control.

Well, LimeBike heard ya! They say they're going to do everything they can to clean it up.

In a memo to the city, LimeBike says they will:

Increase the size of its Dallas operations team,

Stop the adding new bikes and just keep the ones that are on the ground, and,

Make sure bikes are better spread throughout the city.

They've also released instructional videos on how to "Lime" responsibly.

Let's hope "shifting gears" will lead to fewer bikes littering the city.