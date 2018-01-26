Forney soccer scandal: Newly-released documents describe sex abuse involving team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORNEY--We're learning more about the hazing and sexual assault scandal involving Forney High School's soccer team.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit from Kaufman County, one victim says his teammates would hold him and others down in locker rooms and assault them with their fingers or with an ink pen.

Four kids from Forney High School's soccer team are under arrest and a fifth student is expected to turn himself in.

Forney ISD released a statement Friday, saying "any student who participated in these hazing activities will be disciplined," and that they "are providing counseling services for any students, parents, staff members, or community members who may be struggling with this situation."

Investigators believe these kinds of assaults have been happening for several years.