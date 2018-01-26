Man lets ‘Jesus take the wheel,’ car flips five times

A Tennessee man’s faith caused him to veer off the road straight into jail.

Chad England, 33, told police that Jesus personally came to him and told him to let Him drive his car, which resulted to him veering of the highway and flipping over five times.

Police say England was under the influence and found six grams of marijuana, rolling papers, .6 grams of cocaine, a pipe, a small and 3/4 empty bottles of Crown Royal and several cans of “huffing.”

England was charged with possession on schedule VI, possession of paraphernalia, felony possession of schedule II for resale and DUI first offense.

He had no driver’s license in his possession and his car wasn’t insured.