In-N-Out Burger managers make $160,000 a year, on average

Does your job have you feeling tired of the same ol', same ol? Thinking maybe it's time for a career change? Love the smell of cheeseburgers in the morning? One job not on a recent '50 Best Jobs in America' list that probably should be is In-N-Out manager.

Yes, we're talking about the burger chain that gives you a place mat in the drive thru so you don't spill all over your lap as you eat and drive.

The California Sun says In-N-Out managers earn, on average, $160,000 a year! And they only have to manage one restaurant to make that salary.

In-N-Out workers, meanwhile, can start at $13 dollars an hour, $2 above California's minimum wage.