If the royal couple likes it, Dallas brides love it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Everyone is going bananas over the upcoming royal wedding. What kind of ring did Prince Harry buy? What’s Meghan going to wear?

Wait... what about bananas? Well, The chef who literally wrote the banana wedding cake recipe for a previous royal wedding says you can be a princess too.

Darren McGrady, The Royal Chef used to be the personal chef to Queen Elizabeth II, Diana, Princess of Wales and Princes' William and Harry for fifteen years.

He's going to be at this weekend's bridal show in Dallas.

McGrady says everyone wants a piece of the royal wedding cake… literally. “It’s not just the catering, it’s everything from the dress to the flowers, everything is important.”

At the Dallas Bridal Show you can get a ring like Meghan’s. Naomi Butler, President and CEO of Bridal Shows Inc. says the trilogy ring that Prince Harry bought has a meaning behind it. “It represents friendship, love, and fidelity.”

Since learning about the ring she says jewelers are gearing up. “They know they that they will get requests for the trilogy rings.”

You can also try on a sheer gown at the show because rumor has it that’s what she might be wearing. “You know everyone is going to want that.” says Ruthie Stivers. She's also with the bridal show where there are even royal bathrooms to rent, vintage cars, and a trolly. Everything this wedding season seems to be royal.

Call it extra, but this cake is even going to be there.

Stivers says, “Anyone can come see that, and they have a royal cake that they have made that they think may be similar to the cake that Megham and Harry have.”

Because, if the royal couple likes it, brides, they love it.

“Most brides they can’t have the diamonds that Megham is going to wear." says McGrady, "And they can’t afford the dress that’s she’s going to wear. But, here in Dallas they can have someone who cooked for Prince Harry as a baby, and actually catered weddings at Buckingham Palace. It doesn’t get much better than that, You can be a real American princess at your wedding.”

And here’s a little secret, the royal couple might be picking McGrady’s banana chocolate wedding cake recipe. Shhhh. Don’t tell, or he’ll run out.