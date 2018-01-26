FAIL: Oprah and Reese Witherspoon get extra limbs in Vanity Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY -- In the spirit of Oprah, "you get an extra limb, and you get an extra limb!"

Vanity Fair pulled a major "oops" in their new issue that is being dubbed a huge Photoshop fail!

Here's the big picture, looks normal right?

12 extraordinary stars, one very momentous year. The 2018 Hollywood portfolio is here: https://t.co/6PfsFsPzK1 pic.twitter.com/MfRsp2y9Z3 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018

But if you take a closer look at Reese Witherspoon, something seems a little out of place. Like an extra leg perhaps!

im tryna figure out how many legs reese witherspoon’s got in here, it’s been bothering me for the last five minutes pic.twitter.com/u1uQ63sDdd — space wifey 👑 (@leiascaptain) January 25, 2018

The internet went crazy over the pic, pointing out that it looks like Reese has a third leg.

Even Reese joked about it:

Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. 😃( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;) https://t.co/6GyrfWxNSY — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 25, 2018

However, Vanity Fair was quick to debunk the theory:

While we would have loved the exclusive on @RWitherspoon's three legs, unfortunately it's just the lining of her dress. https://t.co/HJjvbc037S — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018

But Reese isn't the only one with a third appendage. In a separate picture, it shows Oprah has three hands!

Photoshop fail gave Oprah Winfrey three hands and Reese Witherspoon three legs in Vanity Fair. 💀 pic.twitter.com/htVBIUujsE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 26, 2018

Miss Winfrey commented back to Reese:

I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾❤️ — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 25, 2018

An extra hand is a little harder to make up, so Vanity Fair decided to address the mistake with a little humor:

As for @Oprah, how can we expect her to juggle it all with just two hands?

¯_(ツ)_/¯_/¯ (We are correcting this error​ online​.) https://t.co/QNd74YtSTz — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018

The picture on the website was taken down and fixed, so now, Oprah's hands are back to normal!

On the other hand maybe Vanity Fair should chill out with the Photoshop for awhile.