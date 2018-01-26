Community members work to create “Sherin’s Law” to protect neglected children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- These days, Sherin Mathews' adoptive parents are sitting behind bars facing charges over her death. Friday morning, they signed away parental rights to their biological daughter.

Community members who've followed this case from the beginning want to make sure what happened to Sherin doesn't happen again.

They're working to create "Sherin's Law" to help protect more children who may be at risk.

"As soon as a parent knows that something is wrong with the child, it requires that they make a report within a certain number of hours," said Bilal Khaleeq, an attorney who is helping organizers move forward with the potential law.

Under Sherin's Law, parents could be looking at felony charges if they failed to report a serious issue with their child to 911 within an allotted time period.

And if you're thinking about leaving your toddler home alone, think again. Sherin's Law would put a minimum age limit on that.

"One of the recommendations that came in was age three, which obviously it's shocking that someone would even consider that," said Reena Bana, one of the women organizing Sherin's Law.

Organizers have reached out to legislators as they try to move forward with the law, and say they don't plan on letting up until Sherin gets justice.

"That's just something that, when you feel like you have a purpose in life, you want to keep at it," said the other organizer, Shanna Poteet.