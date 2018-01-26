1 woman, at least 6 dogs die in Oak Cliff fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK CLIFF - A woman and at least six dogs were killed early Friday in the Kessler Park area of Dallas.

Dallas Fire Rescue responded at 3:54 Friday morning to heavy fire coming from the roof of a home in the 700 block of North Oak Cliff Boulevard, according to PIO Jason Evans. One person in the home escaped by climbing a fence; however, an adult female was not able to get out and was found dead once the fire was put out.

Six dogs were also killed in the fire.

Officials are investigating cause of the fire but say at this point, it does not appear to be suspicious.