W.H.I.P: Women Have Infinite Power creates platform for ladies in Dallas

DALLAS – From the streets of the Women’s March , to the roundtable – Saturday, women in Dallas gathered to fight with their words to speak, inspire, and inform.

"This is our inaugural event we are trying to bring together all women for the common good of every woman,” Michelle Carter-Love told Newsfix. Carter-Love is the CEO of W.H.I.P. “There’s some things I feel like we need to change in this country and in order for us to do that we must come together. We’re going to be educating, we’re going to be empowering women to take a stand.”