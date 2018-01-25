Video shows disabled US Navy veteran attacked, robbed in NRH

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS - Video has just been released of a disabled US Navy veteran being attacked and robbed at a gas station.

The crime happened at a North Richland Hills Shell Gas Station January 15 near 820 and 121. Officials say the suspect came up to the truck to ask for a cigarette, then pushed his way into the victim's truck, grabbing the 69-year-old disabled vet.

Police say the suspect then took off with the victim's truck and his wallet.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call police at 817-427-7000.