The Nasser Effect: Michigan State president Lou Anna Simon resigns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, MI -- The judge told Larry Nasser that she signed his death warrant after sentencing him to 175 years in prison. But, the fall out at Michigan State is just beginning.

Call it the Nasser effect, because hours after Nasser was sentenced, MSU's leader of thirteen years, Lou Anna Simon, resigned.

Many, including two of Michigan’s senators, said she needed to take some blame for what happened while Nasser was working as a sports physician at MSU from 1997 to 2016.

"To MSU, USAG and whoever else is responsible for creating an environment in which this monster has unsupervised, uninterrupted, unprecedented access to hundreds of victims, you should have prevented this," said one of Nassar's accusers, Abigail Mealy.

According to the Detroit News, several women reported sexual misconduct by Nasser to at least 14 MSU officials, including Simon.

Simon’s resignation letter, which is getting a ton of criticism, went a little something like this:

"As tragedies are politicized, blame is inevitable. As president, it is only natural that I am the focus of this anger. I understand, and that is why I have limited my personal statements."

Now, when you really think about, does all of this ring a bell? Some say it’s Penn State all over again. The NCAA has already sent a letter to Michigan State asking for any rule violations from Nasser and a full blown investigation on the school might be next.

But speaking of things we wish would disappear. David Copperfield is being accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old fashion model back in 1988.

The woman says the assault happened after she competed in a modeling contest where Copperfield was a judge.

On Twitter, Copperfield said he has been falsely accused in the past and is about to quote "weather another storm."

That's a good idea cause one thing this won't do is disappear.