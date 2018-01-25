Suspected ‘Porch Pirate’ terrorizing Dallas turns herself in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- We've told you before about those serial porch pirates running around stealing packages off of people's property. One of those pirates who terrorized the Lakewood area has turned herself in. Kelli Russell's been on several residents' radar as the suspected pirate for a good minute.

That's because some of them have caught the 33-year-old in the act ON CAMERA!

It got to the point where some of the victims in the neighborhood she frequented set her up by filling "fake" packages with dog poop.

Well, the poop hit the fan for Kelli, when she was pulled over for outstanding traffic violations. Dallas Police took her in for questioning and that's when they noticed she fit the description from those candid porch pirate pics taken of her.

Cops executed a search warrant at Kelli's crib and found "a large number of stolen packages."

Although she was released for the traffic violations, Kelli ended up turning herself in for the thefts. Kelli's case has been handed to the DA's office where a grand jury will decide her fate.

In the meantime, cops are working on returning stolen merchandise to their owners. All of them, except the poop packages.