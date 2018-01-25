Ruff Life: Paloma’s ready to cuddle up in a ‘forever home!’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- This cutie pie hasn't always been in the spotlight!

"You can tell Paloma was really in need of some love, and she's in need of someone who just wants to cuddle with her," Dallas Pets Alive's Victoria Mitchell said. "It seems like the home she came from did not provide much love or affection."

But now that she's been saved by Dallas Pets Alive, this Staffordshire/Lab mix is looking to shine in someone's forever home!

"She's really chill and low key, and is looking for someone who has the same personality as her," Mitchell said.

Paloma just wants a little love, some belly rubs, a few kisses, annnnnd more belly rubs.

"Paloma is very laid back," Mitchell. "She's very loving, she's very affectionate."

If you think you could help Dallas Pets Alive! by adopting or fostering an animal, check out their website.