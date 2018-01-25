New study shows concussions no longer sole cause of CTE

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For decades, doctors have been focusing on concussions as the cause of CTE. Now, those findings are being shaken up.

According to the results of a new study, people can get CTE simply by being repeatedly hit in the head, without ever getting an actual concussion.

"CTE is triggered not by concussion, but rather by hits to the head, regardless of whether it results in concussion or not," Dr. Lee Goldstein of Boston University said.

Researchers at BU looked at the brains of four athletes who died within four months, all of a head injury. By the time they died, the damage was already done.

That's what makes this new finding so scary. You can have the disease and never even know it ."The vast overwhelming majority of hits are occurring and no one is paying attention," Goldstein said.

For years, athletes have played without even considering CTE, unless they got a concussion. Now it seems, that`s not the case .

The worst thing of all: There`s no cure. So, this could this be a game changer for football, soccer, hockey, and more. The damage may already be done.