New Invention Uses Airbags to Protect Hips

FONTAINE-LES-DIJON, FRANCE -- Well there’s good news. A new invention out of Europe called Hip’Air can, let’s say, keep you grounded.

Here’s how it works: Sensors calculate your motion so it knows whether you are walking or falling. The key is, it detects a fall in less than a second. Then the belt pops open air bags to cushion your fall.

Talk about a smooth landing! The product was made with senior citizens in mind, but this type of gadget could be good for others; like bike riders or athletes.

Imagine football with this.

Now, before you go out and buy one for yourself or a loved one, you should know it’s not cheap. It will set you back about 800 EUR. Which is about $1,000. And you can’t get your hips into these just yet. The belt won’t be available in the U.S. until September.