Miss Texas donates pageant dresses to Wylie ISD`s prom closet

WYLIE -- You might remember Margana Wood from her response to Trump's Charlottesville comments.

Well, now Miss Texas is setting another good example. This time, off stage. A pageant queen knows how pricey dresses can get, so Morgana has cleaned out her closet to help Wylie ISD students who are headed to prom!

"I think I'm donating about 4 or 5 dresses from my closet," she told NewsFix.

We've seen similar prom dress drives before. Local organizations give away free dresses to students who may not be able to dish out the hundreds of dollars for their big night.

There are even apps out there to re-sell prom dresses at a discounted price.

But ... Miss Texas is giving her gowns away for FREE!

"My whole idea is if it's good enough for the Miss Texas stage it's absolutely good enough for a girls prom experience," she added.

For several years Miss Texas has teamed up with Wylie ISD's prom closet. This season the beauty queen is throwing in her entire winning look to the cause.

"This year what's different is that we're donating shoes accessories purses to really close out the event and close out the look," Margana explained. "To be able to provide that feeling a confident feeling and beautiful to another girl that's really exciting for me."