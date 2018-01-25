Judge orders psychological exam of alleged Italy High School shooter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ITALY, Texas - A judge has ordered a psychological evaluation of the 16-year-old boy who shot another student at Italy High School.

A preliminary hearing took place Wednesday morning. The teen is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say the boy went into the school's cafeteria Monday morning and shot 15-year-old Noelle Jones four times before firing at another student. Noelle is recovering at a local hospital.

The next hearing for the boy, whose identity is not being released due to his age, is scheduled for February 7.