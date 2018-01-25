Grumpy Cat wins copyright breach, awarded $710K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The frowning feline that spawned a thousand memes, a mess of merchandise, and even a Christmas movie, has now won a $710,000 lawsuit.

Well, more specifically, her owners have.

Grumpy Cat, real name Tardar Sauce, went viral for her permanently moody face.

Back in 2013, a U.S. coffee company struck a deal with the cat's owners to use her face to serve "grumppucinos," but Grumpy Cat's owners sued after the company began selling roast coffee and grumppucino t-shirts.

The owners say by doing that, the coffee company blatantly infringed their copyrights and trademarks.

The court agreed, and now grumpy cat has 710,000 reasons to smile.