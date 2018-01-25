DDD in Triple D: Tacos Mariachi featured on Food Network Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS – There's no doubt Dallas is on the map when it comes delicious food. And that was solidified Friday, when a local taco joint, Tacos Mariachi , was featured on Food Network's Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Newsfix was there for the watch party, and caught up with the overjoyed owner, Jesus Carmona.

“When you work hard and you do something very unique and honest, the work pays off,” Carmona said. “I wanna thank everybody for your love and support Dallas because this is huge. This is what I call the American dream.”