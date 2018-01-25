China successfully clones two monkeys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chinese scientists just cloned two monkeys.

They used the same technique that cloned Dolly the sheep back in 1996.

Basically, the nucleus of an unfertilized egg is removed and replaced with the nucleus from another cell, which is then stimulated until it develops into an embryo.

The cell cluster can be used to make multiple genetically-matched animals.

Scientists said they hope their work leads to a better understanding of human diseases like cancer and Parkinson, but also raises fears about the possibility of human cloning