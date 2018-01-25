ASI Event Showcases Products for Swag Bags Like Those Used at Award Shows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- Thursday was a big day for some retailers in Dallas today at the Advertising Specialty Institute show.

At the annual event, local contributors, consultants, and suppliers got a chance to browse through or show off products used in swag bags, like the celebs get at the big awards shows.

Celebrities talk about it... It gets media coverage. Although, most companies can`t do that, but a way companies can replicate that...Is they can do it for their own customers... Similar things,” Matthew Cohn from ASI said.

Companies always look for ways to get the word out and this event is a good one.

Many wonder what goes in those bags.

“They get the high end watches. They get the high end clocks like the beats. They get all of those things in their bags,” attendee, Casandra Caston said.

It’s probably stuff celebrities don`t really need, but maybe want.

According to the Business Insider, there were a few interesting things in the $100,000 bag given away at the 2017 Oscar’s. One of the items in it was an oomi starter kit. The kit retails for about $600. And get this: apples! Yes fancy apples that don`t brown when you cut them.

So what does that matter for local businesses?

“I think it`s excellent for that caliber of people. For my clientele, they have about a $50 budget,” Caston said.

“They can create it at holiday time, a gift basket that is inspired by the award shows... Give their own logo`d items in that basket and they can leverage that opportunity to create the similar connection for their clients," Cohn said.

The ASI show makes for the perfect opportunity for companies to recreate that million dollar feeling on a smaller scale.

“You get something that you can relate to... Something that`s real personable always is a keepsake for you and in those bags that`s kind of what you want is something that people will hold on to remember you,” Erica Grey with the American Dominoes and Liberty company said.