After doctors saved Fort Worth woman’s life, she’s opening her heart again… this time it’s to say thank you!

DALLAS-- At the young age of 35 years-old, Mary Worthman is a wife, a mom, and a miracle -- because she’s alive.

Surgeons saved Mary's life of last year. Now, the Fort Worth woman is opening her heart, again. But, this time it's to say thank you.

Mary had an aortic dissection, basically a tear in her heart. Most people who have one of those don't ever even make it to the hospital. But, Mary did. And doctors saved her life.

Two open heart surgeries later, she's meeting the doctors and nurses who saved her life.

“How the heck are you, Doc?” asks Mary's husband as he grabs Dr. Michael Nazarian's hand for a firm handshake. “Good to see you; you get a hug.” Dr. Narzarian tells Mary. “Aww, thanks.” she responds as she hugs him back.

“I try and not to focus on the things I can’t do, just be grateful that I am here and everything.” Mary tells the doctor and nurses.

“It’s always cool," Dr. Narzarian says. “For me, that’s the fun. like you get to meet people in some very precarious situations, where they are in life-threatening situations, and you help them through it. And when results are good, which they usually are, it’s great.”

This type of celebration seems to be a thing now.

You may recall the teen whose video went viral online. He was looking for the nurse who saved his life during a car crash 17 years ago. A crash that killed his parents.

Caleb and his family Skyped with some caregivers at Medical City McKinney.