FORT WORTH - Fort Worth police are investigating the fatal shooting of a three-year-old boy Wednesday night.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has identified the boy as Jonnie Colon. Police are working to determine if the shooting, which happened about 9:45 p.m., was accidental or intentional.

The shooting happened at a home in the 3800 block of Lawnwood Street.